Family Time: Kacey Queen helps you plan family fun activities for the summer for under $10
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Having fun with the whole family, doesn’t have to break the bank.
Kacey Queen, founder of Northern Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break with a whole list of activities, events, and trip ideas that are under $10 a person.
For a full list of things happening this weekend, as well as the rest of the summer, click here.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.