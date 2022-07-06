Advertisement

Home destroyed in South Reno fire

Crews battle a fire on Oak Creek Drive on July 6, 2022.
Crews battle a fire on Oak Creek Drive on July 6, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A home in South Reno is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Reno Fire Department responded around 1:30 p.m. July 6, 2022 to a home on Oak Creek Drive near I-580 and W. Huffaker Lane.

A two-story home was on fire with flames spreading to a home next door. Nearby homes were evacuated while crews put the fire out.

The home next door had minor damage.

No word yet on any injuries or how the fire started.

