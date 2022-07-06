Advertisement

Bodies found of 3 men who helped rescue child from river

"While we wish the outcome of this incident was very different, we continue to hope for healing...
"While we wish the outcome of this incident was very different, we continue to hope for healing and closure for the family and friends of those lost," the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a statement.(Rio Vista Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the bodies of three men who were swept away by a river current in Northern California shortly after helping to rescue a child over the holiday weekend.

The 8-year-old boy was able to make it to shore Sunday, but the three men who jumped in to help were pulled under.

The Rio Vista Fire Department said in a statement Wednesday that the bodies were found Tuesday after two days of searching. A fundraising website says the men lived in Oakland and were originally from Guatemala.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

DAV raffle ticket currently on sale
This is how the DAV helps so many Veterans and their organizations
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Gardnerville man gets 3 years in prison for illegally having a gun
A diver from Clean Up The Lake dives to clean up Lake Tahoe on July 5, 2022.
More than 3,400 pounds of litter removed from Lake Tahoe
Crews battle a fire on Oak Creek Drive on July 6, 2022.
Home destroyed in South Reno fire