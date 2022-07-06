Bodies found of 3 men who helped rescue child from river

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the bodies of three men who were swept away by a river current in Northern California shortly after helping to rescue a child over the holiday weekend.

The 8-year-old boy was able to make it to shore Sunday, but the three men who jumped in to help were pulled under.

The Rio Vista Fire Department said in a statement Wednesday that the bodies were found Tuesday after two days of searching. A fundraising website says the men lived in Oakland and were originally from Guatemala.

