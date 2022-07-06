Apartment damaged in west Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A west Reno apartment was damaged in a fire that started in a kitchen Tuesday evening. The Reno Fire Department was called to the Apex Apartments on Sky Valley Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters say a fire started in the kitchen of an apartment, causing heavy damage to that unit. Everyone made it out safely, and no major injuries were reported. No other units in the complex were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

