Apartment damaged in west Reno fire

The Reno Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Sky Valley Drive in Reno, Nev. on...
The Reno Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Sky Valley Drive in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A west Reno apartment was damaged in a fire that started in a kitchen Tuesday evening. The Reno Fire Department was called to the Apex Apartments on Sky Valley Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters say a fire started in the kitchen of an apartment, causing heavy damage to that unit. Everyone made it out safely, and no major injuries were reported. No other units in the complex were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

