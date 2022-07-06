19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police arrested a man who allegedly fired several shots inside a business injuring two people.

It happened on July 3, 2022 around 3:15 a.m. at a business on N. Virginia Street near E. 8th Street.

Police said there was some sort of confrontation between an employee of the business and two customers. One of the customers pulled out a gun and shot two people. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kali Askari Davis. He was arrested the next day on July 4.

Davis faces the following charges: Attempted Murder, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Challenge to fight with a Deadly Weapon, and Discharge of a Firearm Within a Structure.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

