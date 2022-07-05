Reno supports small businesses by covering licensing fees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Council Member Devon Reese announced a brand new program aimed at supporting small businesses in the Biggest Little City.

“It’s an opportunity for the City of Reno to partner with some of our smallest businesses, to help them out by taking their fees that they pay to the city and eliminating them,” Reese said.

65,000 dollars was allocated to the Biggest Little Business Partnership from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Businesses that make less than 250,000 dollars a year can apply for the funding which assists with license renewal fees.

“If you’re a business that’s operating in multiple jurisdictions and you’re paying multiple licensing fees, maybe it is the difference between you making your rent for the month,” said Reese.

Many small businesses are still reeling from the pandemic and Reese said some have reached out for help.

“We have had people that have reached out already, we have had a couple applications come in the door.”

Jamie Chapman is the owner of Pineapple Pedicabs and she sumitted her application this morning.

“[It’s] gonna be a huge help financially, just a little less stress,” Chapman said.

She says it’s also a big help to her independant contractors who lead bike tours across the city.

“It is super hard for me to get independent contractors because of the business fees and stuff that they have to pay and then they have to pay them every year.”

For Chapman, a little help will go a long way.

For small business owners who just paid annual licensing fees before the program started, Reese says they’re still in luck.

“If you paid your fee from June or July before the program got rolled out, you can still apply,” Reese said.

“We’ll back date and give you a credit for next year.”

Business owners can apply online and the City of Reno says applicants will hear back within four weeks.

