Music with Confidence to showcase original musical “The Girl Who Spoke with Animals” during Artown

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music with Confidence is a local non-profit that helps youth who have been bullied, abused or suffering from emotional issues work through their feelings and circumstances through music and the performing arts.

July 12-13 students will be performing the original musical, “The Girl Who Spoke with Animals,” written by Colin Ross.

Tuesday, Diana Hoffman, president and general director of Music with Confidence, stopped by Morning Break to promote their upcoming show and share the amazing work the non-profit is doing for students in our area.

Performances are July 12 & 13 at 7 p.m. at The Theatre (505 Keystone Ave.).

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids and $25 for VIPs, and can be purchased here.

Support Music with Confidence by following them on Facebook.

