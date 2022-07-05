Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes spicy bacon shrimp dip perfect for your summer bar-be-que

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What’s not to love about this sweet and spicy dip? It’s got bacon. It’s got shrimp. And it’ll set your mouth on fire in the best way possible. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes whips up this perfect summer bar-be-que appetizer in under 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined, chopped and cooked)
  • 5 button mushrooms (cooked and minced)
  • 1 shallot (minced and cooked)
  • 1/4 package of bacon (cut in small pieces and cooked)
  • Persian lime infused olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 1 block cream cheese
  • 1T rosemary (finely chopped)
  • 2 serrano peppers (minced)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Spicy Old Bay seasoning
  • Mama Ray’s Original Rub
  • 1/4 lemon

Directions:

  1. Cook bacon pieces until crispy, drain fat.
  2. In the same pan, cook mushrooms and shrimp; drain and set aside.
  3. In the same pan with lime flavored olive oil, add all the bacon, mushroom, shrimp and sauté peppers and shallot.
  4. Add all the ingredients into a bowl and fold in cream cheese.
  5. Squeeze lemon and season with salt, pepper, Mama Ray’s Original Rub and spicy Old Bay seasoning. Mix thoroughly.
  6. Garnish with rosemary.
  7. Serve fresh or chilled with crackers.
  8. Voila! You’re the hit of any summer party with this delicious appetizer!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

