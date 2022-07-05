Advertisement

Illegal fireworks to blame for Douglas County brush fire

Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Illegal fireworks are to blame for a small brush fire that broke out at Cave Rock on July 4, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported.

It started around 10 p.m. near the boat launch.

The fire burned about an acre and was driven by the wind, Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said. It did spot across Highway 50 prompting a closure in both directions.

There were concerns because the fire was burning toward Cave Rock Estates. Guevin told KOLO 8 News Now that the brush fire could have been a lot worse if crews weren’t able to get a handle on it.

Investigators said criminal charges could be filed.

