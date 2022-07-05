Illegal fireworks to blame for Douglas County brush fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Illegal fireworks are to blame for a small brush fire that broke out at Cave Rock on July 4, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported.

It started around 10 p.m. near the boat launch.

The fire burned about an acre and was driven by the wind, Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said. It did spot across Highway 50 prompting a closure in both directions.

There were concerns because the fire was burning toward Cave Rock Estates. Guevin told KOLO 8 News Now that the brush fire could have been a lot worse if crews weren’t able to get a handle on it.

Investigators said criminal charges could be filed.

