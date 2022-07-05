Greater Nevada Field more than just a venue for baseball

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Less than 24 hours to do a field makeover.

“I’ve actually been preparing the field for the last two weeks for this event,” said Leah Withrow, the Aces head groundskeeper.

When the Reno Aces game ended Thursday night Withrow and her team started cleanup for baseball, and setup for Nitro Circus; a challenge, but a way to maximize the space at Greater Nevada Field when the Aces are away.

“Having soccer here made it good practice for transitions like this,” Withrow said of the work needed to make field flips. “Also having Nitro Circus here last year gave me an idea of what they need and how fast and quickly they can set up and torn down.”

Covering up the diamond’s most critical parts, laying down flooring for VIP guests, and putting down chemicals to protect the field from diseases are just some of the moves the grounds crew makes.

“The special events are sometimes a perk because you get cool things like Nitro Circus and sometimes you get good concerts and stuff like that,” Withrow said.

The night of high-flying action from Nitro Circus brought thousands to the downtown ballpark. When the event ended the Nitro Circus crew needed to get a move on for its next show in Mesa, Arizona, while the Aces crew prepped for another baseball series with Tacoma coming to town.

“72 hours after Nitro Circus ends we’re back to baseball again,” Withrow added of the quick turnaround.

The turnaround wasn’t for any game. The festivities on July 4 draw the biggest crowd of the season.

Five days, three events, and a lot of hours going from baseball, to Nitro Circus, and back to baseball for the special events and ballpark operations crew.

