Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff for Highland Park shooting victims

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Kathy and I are heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones,” the governor said. “I’m committed to taking action to protect our future generations from this senseless violence – we will not stand by as gun violence takes more lives and leaves more communities mourning.”

Under the order, the flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The order aligns with a Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
What's Up Downtown
What's Up Downtown
Dylan Puleri
Domestic violence suspect arrested, found with illegal guns
Illegal fireworks started a brush fire in Douglas County on July 4, investigators said.
Illegal fireworks to blame for Douglas County brush fire