Domestic violence suspect arrested, found with illegal guns

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was arrested Monday in South Lake Tahoe and was in possession of illegal guns, police reported.

Officers with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on the afternoon of July 4, 2022.

Dylan Puleri was identified as the suspect, but had left the scene, reportedly armed with a non-serialized “ghost” AR-15 rifle.

Around 7:30 p.m., Puleri’s vehicle was discovered outside a home known to be associated with him. Authorities surrounded the home and Puleri was taken into custody.

During a search of his belongings, investigators found multiple illegal items including:

· Dissembled non-serialized “ghost” AR-15 rifles

· AR-15 lower receiver

· Suppressor or “Silencer”

· Evidence of Methamphetamine for sale

Puleri was booked into El Dorado County jail for criminal threats, possession of an unidentifiable firearm, possession of a suppressor, and possession of methamphetamine for sale. His bail is currently set at $185,000.

During a search of Puleri's belongings, investigators found multiple illegal items. (South Lake Tahoe Police)

