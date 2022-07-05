Deputies hand out 56 citations, warnings during distracted driving campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued 56 citations and warnings during a Joining Forces campaign focused on distracted driving.

The campaign ran from April 10-19, 2022.

Most of the citations were for speeding violations, 21, followed by 10 distracted driving violations. There were also 10 registration violations, 5 insurance violations, 3 driver’s license related violations and 7 warnings.

WCSO deputies assigned to this operation initiated a total of 42 traffic stops, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office’s participation in the Joining Forces campaigns is made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

