California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Calif. (AP) - Fourth of July revelers stranded by a wildfire in a mountainous California region that’s a top tourist destination have safely evacuated, but the fire is still chewing through forests.

The Sierra Nevada Gold Country fire tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles Tuesday.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area packed with people. Between 85 to 100 celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman says they were safely evacuated.

Evacuations were ordered in Amador and Calaveras counties. Redman suggested fireworks or a barbeque as a possible fire cause.

