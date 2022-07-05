Aces Outslugged in 11-4 Loss to Rainiers

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Aided by a three-homer night from Zach Green, the Tacoma Rainiers’ (33-45) potent offense proved to be too much for the Reno Aces (41-38) in an 11-4 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 9,900 fans at Greater Nevada Field’s Independence Day celebration. Tonight’s record crowd was the seventh-largest attendance in Greater Nevada Field history.

Tacoma’s starting nine pounced early with five runs in the first two innings highlighted by a pair of homers from Green for a 5-0 advantage.

Wilmer Difo opened Reno’s scoring in the second inning with an RBI single to right and trimmed Tacoma’s lead to 5-1.

In the fifth, a two-run homer from Grayson Greiner pulled the Aces within three for a 7-4 score.

Despite the long ball, the Rainiers added four runs in the eighth and cemented the 11-4 final score.

Tommy Henry was hooked with the loss after the southpaw allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and struck out four batters in 3.2 innings pitched.

The relief tandem of Tyler Holton and Chris Devenski combined for 3.1 scoreless innings on no hits and struck out five batters.

After a 3-for-4 performance Monday night, Jancarlos Cintron recorded his second-straight three-hit game. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native, is now batting .619 (13-for-21) against the Rainiers with three RBI and three runs scored in five games.

Aces Notables:

Grayson Greiner: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI.

Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-4, R.

Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4, RBI.

Jake McCarthy: 1-for-4, RBI, and extended hitting streak to five games.

Chris Devenski: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K’s.

Tyler Holton: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue its six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field through Sunday, July 10th. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.