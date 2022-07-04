VFW 3396 Hosts 2nd Annual Armed Forces BBQ Competition

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3386, 2nd annual Armed Forces BBQ Competition at Baldini’s Casino rallies grill masters from around the country, for some good friendly competition in the name of supporting the Silver State’s local VFW Post 3396.

“It’s something to give back to the community, to show people that we like BBQ and the competitors, a lot of them are from Arizona, California, and other parts of the nation, just to bring us all together and raise a little money for VFW Post,” said David Sousa, Post Quartermaster for VFW #3396.

Some of the barbequers at the event were also veterans.

“I’m a veteran, I want to be able to give back to my community, this post in particular supports a lot of different avenues, and we are going to donate a portion of our proceeds today directly to the VFW,” said John Holtzer, owner of Cosa Nostra.

Attendees also got to browse different vendors, enjoy live music, and cool down with refreshing ice cream and shaved ice.

