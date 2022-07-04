Reno’s Kleinschmidt building baseball, career knowledge in the Biggest Little City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Aces fans are accustomed to the familiar voice of Zach Bayrouty.

This past week fans heard a different - but also familiar voice - Jessica Kleinschmidt.

If you’re a fan of the Oakland A’s you’ve seen and heard Kleinschmidt.

“When I was 12 I went to an Oakland A’s game and I told my dad ‘this team is special’. They’re the underdogs. They’re scrappy. When we drove back here from the coliseum I told my dad ‘I’m going to cover this team one day,’” said Kleinschmidt.

She does cover the team as the multimedia journalist getting whatever content she can to keep A’s fans invested in the green and gold.

Now the Reno native is adding to her arsenal with color commentary. She’s working on it where she grew up.

“It’s more than a homecoming for me, friends, and family,” said Kleinschdmit. “It’s the field I saw Eric Byrnes play on and now he and I have a show together. I love to talk. That turned into a great opportunity for me. With Zach (Bayrouty) I happened to be here last season and he said ‘hey, do you want to join me in the booth?’ and I fell in love with it.”

Kleinschmidt took an unconventional route to the booth. She doesn’t have a college degree. But hard work, not caring what others think of her, and the backing of women and men in the industry helped her realize she just needed to be herself.

The A’s also get that.

“I get to get away with the humor behind it,” Kleinschmidt said of her approach. “They’re great at letting me be myself and authentic. The opportunities are pretty endless right now.”

Wherever someone sees or hear Kleinschmidt in the future know part of her journey ran through the Biggest Little City.

