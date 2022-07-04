No injuries reported in semi crash near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol responded Monday morning to a crash involving a semi truck on I-80 near Truckee.

Officers said the driver “launched his truck from the westbound side to the eastbound side of the roadway.” The driver was not injured, CHP said.

One lane of eastbound I-80 at Donner Pass Road was closed while crews cleared the scene.

No word on what led up to the crash.

