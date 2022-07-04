Keep Tahoe Red, White, and Blue beach clean-up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a busy day up in Lake Tahoe. With thousands of people in town for the 4th of July, a lot of them leave behind trash on the beaches. Keep Tahoe Blue is hosting a clean-up tomorrow.

This is Tahoe’s largest annual cleanup event where anyone can sign up to register. It will be taking place at Kings, Nevada, Regan, and Kiva beach. This is all an effort to ensure harmful litter doesn’t get into the lake. Clean Up the Lake dive crews will also be removing unwater debris from the shore.

“BEBOT” a beach cleaning robot will also be in attendance sifting through at least 4 inches of sand to get smaller pieces of trash that have been left behind.

Chris Joseph is the Communications Manager for the League to Save Lake Tahoe, he shared a few reminders for those who are celebrating the 4th at the basin,

“It’s very important when you come to Tahoe that you leave it better than you found it. Take everything out with you that you brought. Make sure it ends up in a trash can if not in your car, not next to the trash can. If you see a piece of litter on the ground pick it up take it with you, and just protect this place that way it’s more beautiful the next time you come, whether it’s next year or next week,” Joseph said.

It’s also encouraged to take alternative transportation like riding a bike down to the basin or carpooling.

There’s also an app called Citizens Science Tahoe where people can report environmental issues.

To help Keep Tahoe Red, White, and Blue, click here.

