Advertisement

Keep Tahoe Red, White, and Blue beach clean-up

With thousands of people in town for the 4th of July, a lot of them leave behind trash on the...
With thousands of people in town for the 4th of July, a lot of them leave behind trash on the beaches.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a busy day up in Lake Tahoe. With thousands of people in town for the 4th of July, a lot of them leave behind trash on the beaches. Keep Tahoe Blue is hosting a clean-up tomorrow.

This is Tahoe’s largest annual cleanup event where anyone can sign up to register. It will be taking place at Kings, Nevada, Regan, and Kiva beach. This is all an effort to ensure harmful litter doesn’t get into the lake. Clean Up the Lake dive crews will also be removing unwater debris from the shore.

BEBOT” a beach cleaning robot will also be in attendance sifting through at least 4 inches of sand to get smaller pieces of trash that have been left behind.

Chris Joseph is the Communications Manager for the League to Save Lake Tahoe, he shared a few reminders for those who are celebrating the 4th at the basin,

“It’s very important when you come to Tahoe that you leave it better than you found it. Take everything out with you that you brought. Make sure it ends up in a trash can if not in your car, not next to the trash can. If you see a piece of litter on the ground pick it up take it with you, and just protect this place that way it’s more beautiful the next time you come, whether it’s next year or next week,” Joseph said.

It’s also encouraged to take alternative transportation like riding a bike down to the basin or carpooling.

There’s also an app called Citizens Science Tahoe where people can report environmental issues.

To help Keep Tahoe Red, White, and Blue, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

Ashley's Weather
Ashley's Weather
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Fire officials stress importance of fire safety ahead of 4th of July
Fire officials stress importance of fire safety ahead of 4th of July
Fire officials stress importance of fire safety ahead of 4th of July
Fire officials stress importance of fire safety ahead of 4th of July