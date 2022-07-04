Fire officials stress importance of fire safety ahead of 4th of July

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - This holiday weekend, local fire officials want to remind the community that fireworks are not only dangerous, but illegal in Washoe County.

“It doesn’t take much to spark a massive wildfire, and fireworks are one of the leading causes,” said Adam Mayberry, Public Information Officer with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue.

Especially during this time of year, when you consider the conditions of our region.

“Conditions now in the Northern Nevada high desert climate are extremely dry its not going to take much to have a fire start,” said Mayberry.

Fireworks are also extremely dangerous for people, causing thousands of injuries each year.

“Fireworks cause injuries like loss of limbs, fingers, hands, eyes, hearing particularly for younger individuals, even sparklers are dangerous,” said Mayberry.

Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, to put that in perspective wood burns at 575 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fire officials say these warnings are important reminders of why you should stay away from fireworks and take care of yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

“85% of our wildfires are caused by humans, that really resonates, we can all really reduce the fire activity if we are all responsible.”

However you celebrate, celebrate with care, and a reminder if you are caught with fireworks you can be fined up to $1,000 and/or face up to 6 months in jail.

