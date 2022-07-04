‘Do the thing that scares you the most’: Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen share inspiring messages following their wins

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly crowned Miss Nevada, Heather Renner, and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer, continue to celebrate Friday’s win on Morning Break with Katey Roshetko.

Renner said she was hyperventilating during her crowning moment and Dwyer said it still hasn’t sunk in that she’ll be representing the Silver State at the national Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in just a few weeks.

Both young woman are beacons of positivity and credit their hometowns for shaping who they are. Renner was born and raised in Reno. She’s a graduate of Damonte Ranch High School and thanks her drama teacher for helping her step out of her shell and find her voice.

Renner is an incredibly talented actor, singer and dancer and credits theater for giving her the confidence to be 100% herself, including stepping out as Miss Nevada’s first openly LGTBQ+ contestant. Her platform is a testament to her life on stage. ‘Performing with a Purpose’ is about giving kids the opportunities to discover themselves through the arts.

When asked what is her message to young women, she said, “Do the thing that scares you the most.”

“I know that it is so hard to take that first step,” Renner went on. “But you are going to be so proud of yourself when you do. You’re doing to realize that you can do things you never even imagined, but you have to start.”

Dwyer is a senior at Elko High School. Her social impact initiative is ‘Be Bold, Go Gold’ which raises awareness for childhood cancer. Dwyer has raised over $80,000 for numerous non-profit organizations including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, American Childhood Cancer Organization, Ronald McDonald House Charities and more. It’s a mission she’s been on since she was 8 years old and says you’re never to young to make a difference.

“Even if you’re an individual person, the impact you can make is astounding,” Dwyer said. “So just go for it!”

Dwyer will go on to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition this August in Dallas, Texas. Renner will represent the Silver State at Miss America in Connecticut later this year.

You can follow both girls on their journeys via social media.

You can also follow Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization on Facebook and Instagram.

