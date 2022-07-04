Annual Pleasant Valley 4th of July Parade goes off without a hitch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the Fourth of July in Pleasant Valley, they not only put on the dog, but decorated bikes, horses, mowers, quads, scooters, and attire are all festooned with red, white and blue for the annual 4th of July Parade.

This is Dick Clark’s first time at the event which dates back more than 40 years.

“I think this is wonderful,” says Clark as he holds his grandson Remington. “This is where families come together. This is America,” he says.

Anyone who wanted to participate was to meet at the elementary school parking lot.

Trikes and bikes, helmets, wagons, kids and parents per tradition are there beginning at 9:00am ready to take it down the road.

“Our neighborhood is amazing,” says Tamara Kramer who rode her horse Remmi to the event. “It is like a community, a small community. We like to support our community and wave at our neighbors,” she says.

No one knows who started it or why everyone just follows directions left on their front door steps every year.

But at the stroke of 9:15am as if by instinct, the parade begins. It’s uniform in the beginning.

The corner is turned and the mish mass of just about anything on wheels, hooves, paws, and tennis shoes makes its way up and down the neighborhood. On the way back the crowd is more dispersed with the faster bikes, quads, and scooters led by a fire truck the first to come back our way.

Ask Sophie Soule why she participates?

“Because it is cool,” the five-year-old says.

While some seem to race through their paces, others want to take their time, even slowing down for a small audience sitting on the side of the road.

Many are more than happy to take time out and wish a happy holiday.

“Happy Fourth of July,” says one young man on his bicycle as he comes to a full stop in front of our camera.

This is where memories come from.

