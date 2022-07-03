Reno police arrest five in DUI crackdown
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people for driving under the influence Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol.
During the operation on Saturday, they also issued 12 traffic citations and gave 57 warnings, police said Sunday.
Police asked that people always have a sober driver.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the saturation patrol.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.