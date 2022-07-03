Reno police arrest five in DUI crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people for driving under the influence Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol.

During the operation on Saturday, they also issued 12 traffic citations and gave 57 warnings, police said Sunday.

Police asked that people always have a sober driver.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the saturation patrol.

