Advertisement

Reno police arrest five in DUI crackdown

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people for driving under the influence Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol.

During the operation on Saturday, they also issued 12 traffic citations and gave 57 warnings, police said Sunday.

Police asked that people always have a sober driver.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the saturation patrol.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
Deputies arrested Megan Tully on June 25, 2022, and also discovered several items in her...
WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest
Flashing lihts
11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

Latest News

Marilyn Newton, right, with former fellow Reno Gazette-Journal employees Donna Warren, left and...
Pioneering Reno photojournalist enters women’s hall of fame
An aerial view of the Rices Fire.
Rices Fire containment in Nevada County almost doubles
The scene of a deadly fire on Sagehen Lane in Panther Valley on July 2, 2022.
Cause of Panther Valley fire that killed one still under investigation
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather