Plumas County sewage spill may have been from tampering

Sewage spill graphic
Sewage spill graphic(AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -There was a large sewage spill from the Indian Valley Community Services District sewage pump in Taylorsville, Calif., the Plumas County Office of Emergency Services reported Saturday.

Plumas County learned of it June 28 and believes it could have been caused by tampering to the sewage pump and other IVCSD facilities.

IVCSD reported the spill has been mitigated and the damage has been repaired.

The drinking water provided to Crescent Mills and Greenville has been tested several times and is safe to drink, the Offices of Emergency Services said. There was no evidence the drinking water was contaminated.

An investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 530-283-6300.

Taylorsville is about 103 miles northwest of Reno.

