Pioneering Reno photojournalist enters women’s hall of fame

Marilyn Newton, right, with former fellow Reno Gazette-Journal employees Donna Warren, left and...
Marilyn Newton, right, with former fellow Reno Gazette-Journal employees Donna Warren, left and Sue Voyles.(David Parker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The newest inductee to the Nevada Women’s Fund Hall of Fame is Marilyn Newton, a longtime newspaper photographer who helped blaze the trail for other female journalists in the Silver State.

Newton spent 52 years at the Reno Gazette Journal and still makes photographs for the Reno Rodeo, Reno Air Races and Reno Balloon Races, as well as at Nevada ghost towns she’s published a book about.

The Nevada Newspaper Association said when it inducted Newton into its hall of fame in 2015 she was believed to be the first woman hired as a full-time newspaper photographer in Nevada.

She was inducted into the fund’s hall of fame Thursday.

