North Lake Tahoe introduces new drone light show for 4th of July celebrations

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 100 drones are set to take flight for the 2022 Fourth of July celebrations going on in North Lake Tahoe.

“As we move to more of a stewardship organization here in North Lake Tahoe, balancing out the need between our community, our environment, and our businesses become more prevalent,” said Tony Karwowski, CEO/President of North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

Organizers say this new innovative way of lighting up the night sky is to ensure the safeguarding of our region.

“Traditional pyrotechnics carry a risk of fire with them, and we’ve had two large wildland fires within the last year - both the Caldor Fire to our south and the Dixie Fire to our north - with catastrophic events and results, so we want to make sure we’re taking our communities thoughts and feelings around wildfires and the associated risks into context when we make these decisions,” said Karwowski.

The air quality impact, respecting wildlife around Lake Tahoe, and preserving the lake’s water quality and clarity are all factors considered when NLTRA and other community partners decided on drones over fireworks.

“The drones are going to be about 150 drones in the air at once, which is a large amount of light in the sky at once, and its going to be really fun for the whole family to come up and watch a spectacular drone light show,” said Karwowski.

