Clerks complete recount of Nevada Republican governor’s race

Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gilbert who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay $190,960 for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome by making numerous unproven claims about the election process, election officials said Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The Reno attorney had 26.7% of the vote on June 14, trailing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who won 38.4% in a crowded primary field for the Republican governor nomination on June 14. Gilbert has not conceded. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Gabe Stern/Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:54 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor on Friday and the outcome did not appear to change, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field.

Gilbert has said he did not expect the results to change much but sought the recount to challenge the results of the election in court.

He paid more than $910,000 for the recount, which took clerks in all 17 counties two days to perform. The state’s two largest counties, Clark and Washoe, confirmed that Lombardo had beaten Gilbert.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

