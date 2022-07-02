17-year-old dies kayaking in Elko County

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 17-year-old died Thursday while kayaking at the Southfork Reservoir in Elko County, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said.

The kayaker, whose name was not released, overturned near the north shore of the South Fork Reservoir about 11 miles south of Elko at about 8 a.m. on Thursday.

He could not get back to the kayak and on-lookers tried to help him, but could not find him under the water, the sheriff’s office said.

Several agencies searched for him but could not find him, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday at about 4 p.m., the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office dive team and an Elko County Sheriff’s Office diver found the body in about 20 feet of water and recovered it, the sheriff’s office said.

