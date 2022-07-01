Washoe County level of COVID-19 elevated to high

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Washoe County to having a high level of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor places and have all their COVID-19 vaccines.

Other recommendations.

The increase from medium to high is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the past seven days, exceeding the threshold of 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

According to the Washoe County COVID-19 dashboard, the seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases is at 202.29 per day. The Nevada Hospital Association reported Thursday that 48 people hospitalized in Washoe County are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

Those at higher risk for severe illness may need to take more precautions. This can include having a plan for rapid testing if needed and talking to a health care provider about options for treatments with oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. Those who have tested positive in recent days are asked to call the Nevada Treatment and Therapeutic Services 1-800-401-0946 or visit the website: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-treatment/ for treatment options.

The Washoe County Health District has COVID-19 vaccine and booster appointments for anyone 6 months or older in its clinic Monday through Friday at 1001 E. 9th St. in Reno, and nurses that can come to your residence if you are homebound. Call 775-328-2427 for appointments.

You can also find vaccines at local pharmacies by going to https://www.vaccines.gov or find community vaccine events at https://covid19washoe.com/community-vaccine-schedule/.

