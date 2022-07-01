Advertisement

VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a gas station. (Source: WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Louisville helped prevent a situation involving a baby from possibly turning deadly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports its officers were at a gas station on Monday night when a man rushed inside and told them a baby wasn’t breathing.

WAVE shared a dramatic video from the department of the call involving officers Noah Cole and Nick Greene.

The video showed the two officers running out to assist the family. One of the officers performed back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been taken home.

Family members thanked the officers for their work and said Emma is happy and healthy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers

Latest News

Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver seeks dismissal of murder charge in Naomi Irion case
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024
Jerry Fambro, 66, is accused of robbing the US Bank near the Meadowood Campus on June 29, 2022.
Robbery suspect allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ bank branch
Caples Lake Resort on the shores of Caples Lake
Caples Lake Resort survives Caldor Fire