Truckee River Rafting grateful for clearer skies and better water levels

TAHOE CITY, Ca. (KOLO) - Reservations are open until August 1 for Truckee River Rafting, weather and water permitting.

Between covid surges, fire danger, smoke and low water levels...its been a rough few summers for the family owned business. But besides the wind, the weather has been great here lately. There are 2, 4, 6 and 8 person rafts for the 5 mile float along the Truckee River, it lasts about 3 hours.

You’ll arrive in Tahoe City, float to the River Ranch and then you’re bussed back to the top when you’re done. But staff wants to make sure you remember that its up to us to protect the environment, as Manager Sydney Courcier details, “Pick up after yourselves and we provide trashcans all along the river and we do river cleanup so we really try and do our part everyday to make sure we’re leaving the Truckee River just as beautiful, if not more than how we found it so that’s really important to us.”

Kids as young as two years old are allowed. You’re advised to treat it like a day at the beach; pack snacks, water, bathing suits, footwear is required and no glass or Styrofoam, only soft coolers.

For more information, visit https://www.truckeeriverrafting.com/.

