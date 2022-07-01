Big rig fire shuts down Highway 50 near Kyburz

KYBURZ, Calif. (KOLO) - Expect delays on Highway 50 in El Dorado County while crews respond to a fire.

According to California Highway Patrol, Highway 50 is shut down in both directions just east of Kyburz.

Investigators said a big rig is on fire as well as nearby vegetation.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Semi truck fire has closed Highway 50 in @CountyElDorado near the town of Kyburz in the Sierra. The fire has spread into @EldoradoNF. No detour is available and there is no ETO. @CHPPlacerville pic.twitter.com/hbK9xpeOm0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 1, 2022

