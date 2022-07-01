Advertisement

Big rig fire shuts down Highway 50 near Kyburz

A big rig fire has shut down Highway 50 east of Kyburz.
A big rig fire has shut down Highway 50 east of Kyburz.(CHP Placerville)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYBURZ, Calif. (KOLO) - Expect delays on Highway 50 in El Dorado County while crews respond to a fire.

According to California Highway Patrol, Highway 50 is shut down in both directions just east of Kyburz.

Investigators said a big rig is on fire as well as nearby vegetation.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers

Latest News

Movie Minute - July 1, 2022
Movie Minute: Tiny yellow henchmen take over theaters everywhere in “Minions: Rise of Gru”
Nevada Highway Patrol responds too a wrong-way crash on northbound 395 in Stead.
NHP investigating wrong-way crash on 395 in Stead
Baker's Mark: Sierra Chef Raviolis
Baker’s Mark: Sierra Chef and her young chefs-in-training show off how to make fresh raviolis
VFW BBQ Challenge Preview
Celebrate America and the VFW at this weekend’s BBQ Challenge at Baldini’s Casino