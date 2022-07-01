Rules for 4th of July weekend at Pyramid Lake

NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) -Pyramid Lake is open for summer recreation and the Pyramid Paiute Tribe recommends people buy permits online before heading to the lake.

For permits and other information: https://pyramidlake.us/permits.

Permits can also be bought at the ranger station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2500 Lakeview Drive in Sutcliffe next to the marina.

Ranger station hours will be extended for the Fourth of July weekend but getting a permit online avoids a long wait in line.

Fireworks will be sold at the I-80 Smokeshop, the Nixon store and the marina. Fireworks can only be fired from dusk to midnight at these beaches: Blockhouse, Rawhide, Sandhole, Wino and Indian Head

Bring your pet at your own risk. People who lose their pets are asked to post a photo on the tribe’s Facebook page.

The east side of the lake and the Needles area on the north side are closed to visitors.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.