Robbery suspect allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ bank branch

Jerry Fambro, 66, is accused of robbing the US Bank near the Meadowood Campus on June 29, 2022.
Jerry Fambro, 66, is accused of robbing the US Bank near the Meadowood Campus on June 29, 2022.(Washoe County jail)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man made his first court appearance Thursday after allegedly stealing more than $2,700 in a bank robbery.

Jerry Fambro, 66, is accused of approaching a bank teller at US Bank near the Meadowood Campus on June 29, 2022, and saying, “If you don’t give me all the hundreds in the drawer, I will start shooting up the branch.”

According to a criminal complaint, Fambro grabbed the cash and ran. He was arrested about 5 ½ hours later outside of a casino in downtown Reno. He allegedly stole $2,769 from the bank.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 15, 2022. If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

