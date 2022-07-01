Robbery suspect allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ bank branch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man made his first court appearance Thursday after allegedly stealing more than $2,700 in a bank robbery.

Jerry Fambro, 66, is accused of approaching a bank teller at US Bank near the Meadowood Campus on June 29, 2022, and saying, “If you don’t give me all the hundreds in the drawer, I will start shooting up the branch.”

According to a criminal complaint, Fambro grabbed the cash and ran. He was arrested about 5 ½ hours later outside of a casino in downtown Reno. He allegedly stole $2,769 from the bank.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 15, 2022. If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Bank robbery at US Bank near Meadowood Campus & UNR School of Med. No weapon seen. Suspect described as Hisp. or black male, heavy set, red shirt. — UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) June 29, 2022

