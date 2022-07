RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports emergency repairs will cause an outage from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The affected areas are in the Mount Rose, Montreaux ad Callahan Ranch areas.

They list outage preparation tips here:

https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/outage-preparation-tips

