NHP responding to wrong way crash on 395 in Stead

Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a wrong way crash on Northbound 395 in Stead.
By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:16 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to a wrong way crash on Northbound 395 in Stead. It happened around 1:30 Friday morning. The northbound lanes are closed, but are expected to be reopened at around 5 a.m.

Troopers say a woman was driving the wrong way when she hit another car. She has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries.

