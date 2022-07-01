Movie Minute: Tiny yellow henchmen take over theaters everywhere in “Minions: Rise of Gru”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The July blockbuster season kicks off July 1 with Minions: The Rise of Gru. The loveable yellow creatures are back in their 5th movie, this time taking us back in time to when their master, Gru, was a child and just beginning to dream of being the best villian the world has ever known. Steve Carell is back as the voice of “Gru” and Pierre Coffin as the Minions’ voice. Joining them is the legendary, Julie Andrews as Gru’s mother, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow Russell Brand as Nefario and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. Minions: The Rise of Gru is in theaters everywhere July 1.

Also in theaters this weekend is Mr. Malcolm’s List. The film is touted as “colorblind casting,” Characters from various races are cast in high-society roles during England’s 19th century, just like Netflix’s Bridgerton which also broke away from period-realism with a variety of color in the aristocracy. At the top of the bill, Freida Pinto plays Selina Dalton and Sope Dirisu is Mr. Malcolm. Selina is wrangled into help a friend get back at ex by becoming his “ideal woman” only to them dump him the way he dumped Selina’s friend. Only Mr. Malcolm may not be the distrustful brute her friend described and Selina starts to believe that there’s more to Mr. Malcolm than meets the eye. Mr. Malcolm’s List is in theaters everywhere July 1.

Stranger Things fans will finally learn the fate of Vecna, Eleven and the city of Hawkins. Netflix has released the final two episodes of season four. Chapters eight and nine won’t lack in length though. Both are said to be about the length of a feature film. “Chapter Eight: Papa” is 1hr and 25min; “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” is 2hr and 19min. Little is known about the season finale other then it’s an epic showdown between the villainous Vecna and “just-got-her-powers-back Eleven.” It’s also been strongly hinted that not everyone will survive and that the series could be killing off as many as five characters! You can now watch the season’s epic conclusion on Netflix.

There are no dinosaurs in Chris Pratt’s new streaming series, but he’s still got a lot of fight in him! The Terminal List on Prime Video follows a former Navy SEAL officer (Pratt) as he investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Pratt struggles with PTSD and dangerous flashbacks as the the show displays a tough look at the impacts of war on soldiers and their families. All episodes are available to binge watch this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.

