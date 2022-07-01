Historic locomotives reunite in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Few sights and sounds stir the emotions in some of us like a steam locomotive. For those of us who still remember that train set we got for christmas and never got over it, a gathering this holiday weekend st the Nevada State Raillroad Museum in Carson City is like playing with trains on a large scale

“I had a train set of my own and i always loved trains growing up<” says the museum’s curator Adam Michalski. “People that are like me when I was a kid, they’re definitely going to want to come to this event/”>

The event is the Great Western Steam Up. The occasion is the 150th anniversary of the Virginia and Truckee railroad--the queen of the short lines, linking the Comstock with the rest of the world.

In fact this event will feature the largest gathering of V & T engines in 75 years. Some of them are from the museum’s own collection, but this once they’ve been joined by 10 visiting locomotives from other museums and private collectors. That’s created some historic pairings. The museum’s own Glenbrook will be reunited with its sister, the Tahoe. Both narrow gauge engines once hauled timber from the lake up to Spooner Summit.

Others, like the Inyo, the Dayton, the J.W. Bowker, the Genoa. familiar names all, in the world of rail fans will be together in one place for once.

And they are joined by an engine with it’s own story, the Reno. Imagine it with a diamond stack and a big set of elk antlers and search your memory of all the old western movies you’ve seen. The Reno has returned to the Comstock after a Hollywood career and a long period of neglect at a movie set in Arizona. In need of restoration work, it nevertheless has made the trip down the mountain to join the gathering.

All in all, it’s quite a line up, worth spending some hours of a holiday weekend in Carson City. If you’re a railroad buff, you know about this event and you’re already here, but casual visitors and first timers are welcome. The event runs from Friday through the Fourth

