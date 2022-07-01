Advertisement

Former leaders at closed West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital open new agency to offer outpatient care

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After watching West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital close after serving the Northern Nevada community for four decades, two former leaders there have joined to open Sai Mental Health and fill a critical need in the community.

“It was really painful to see the patients with no where to go with mental health and substance abuse needs,” said Jeanette Bussey, CEO of Sai Mental Health and former Director of Outpatient Services at West Hills. “We determined that we needed to open an agency that would hopefully fill some of those gaps.”

Alongside psychiatric physician Dr. Dharmendra Goyal, on June 16th the duo opened Sai Mental Health at 5865 Tyrone Rd in Reno.

“We provide services for individual counseling, family and group counseling, “said Bussey. “One of the biggest programs we offer is IOP – intensive outpatient program in a group setting.”

Sai Mental Health also offers same-day appointments for anyone experiencing an opiod-related crisis, whether a patient of theirs or not.

To learn more, watch the story above and visit saimentalhealth.org.

