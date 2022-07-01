Advertisement

Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – At least one family dog was killed after being poisoned, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Animal control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19, KOLN said.

The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

Animal control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of a man approaching the kennel and putting in a can of food with some kind of orange pellets using tongs.

Police said a sample of the food has been sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Lab to identify what was inside.

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
Frederick Adkins
Washoe County jail standoff over; man in custody
The scene of a crash in South Reno on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
18-year-old dies after South Reno rollover
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers

Latest News

Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl suffered serious injuries after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Pre-pandemic-sized crowds descend on US airports for holiday
VFW BBQ Challenge Preview
Celebrate America and the VFW at this weekend’s BBQ Challenge at Baldini’s Casino
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region