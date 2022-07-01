Advertisement

Celebrate America and the VFW at this weekend’s BBQ Challenge at Baldini’s Casino

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What’s more all-American than Veterans and the 4th of July?!

Baldini’s Casino is teaming up with local Veterans of Foreign Wars to kick off the July 4th weekend with the 2nd Annual BBQ Challenge. Proceeds will benefit VFW Silver State Post 3396. Cooks from all over will compete for their share of $8,000 in prize money! Enjoy live entertainment and feast on the best BBQ in town. The winner will go to the Jack Daniels National Finals Competition for big money!

Randy Wike, Director of Marketing at Baldini’s Casino, David Sousa, member of VFW Silver State Post 3396, Kevin Mcfarland from Git-R-Smoked Catering and Nugget Rib Cook-Off Champion, and John Holtzer, a rib cook from CosaNostra SF, stopped by Morning Break with a sampling of the good food just waiting to be devoured this weekend.

The BBQ Challenge takes place Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3 at Baldini’s Casino (865 South Rock Blvd.).

Saturday, the event runs from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

