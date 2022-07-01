Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Sierra Chef and her young chefs-in-training show off how to make fresh raviolis

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They call it the “3, 2, 1 method.” Three cups of flour, two eggs, one tablespoon of olive oil and some water. That’s all you need to make this amazing pasta dough which can then be made into all different shapes of noodles.

Cynthia Ferris-Bennett, owner of Sierra Chef in Gonoa, stopped by Morning Break again! Last time she shared how to make Easter treats, this time she brought with her some of her students, 18-year-old John Petersen and 13-year-old Jaidin Maidlow to show us how to make fresh ravioli. From taking the cooking classes offered at Sierra Chef to now being the ones teaching it, these boys have learned a lot in just a few years!

Ingredients/Supplies:

  • 2 eggs
  • 3 cups of semolina flour
  • Water
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • Ricotta cheese
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Ravioli mold
  • Pasta roller attachment for KitchenAid mixer (optional but makes it a lot easier to get the dough to the right consistency)
  • Rolling pin

Directions:

Watch the video for a demonstration on how to make these delicious raviolis.

Sierra Chef offers a variety of cooking classes for kids and adults at her kitchen located in Genoa. She also does catering for weddings and other events.

