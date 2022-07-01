Advertisement

Aces’ Offense Stymied in 6-1 Loss to River Cats

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Runs were at a premium for the Reno Aces (39-36), who fell to the Sacramento River Cats (32-43), 6-1, in front of 5,079 fans Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Dominic Fletcher evened the score for the Aces with an RBI single to left. But that was the only offensive production by Reno’s bats for the rest of the night.

The River Cats’ bats were hot and unloaded five unanswered runs in the remaining six innings for the 6-1 decision.

Tyler Gilbert was charged with the loss after allowing three earned runs on six hits and struck out two batters.

Cooper Hummel (1-for-3, R, BB) extended his hitting streak to nine games, the longest active streak for any Reno hitter.

Aces Notables:

  • Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, RBI.
  • Cooper Hummel: 1-for-3, R, BB and extended hitting streak to nine games.
  • Seth Beer: 1-for-3, 2B, BB.
  • Tyler Holton: 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H.

The Reno Aces head west over the Sierra Nevada Mountains to complete its home-and-home series with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, until Sunday, July 3rd.  Then on Monday, July 4th, the Aces will square off against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field through Sunday, July 10th. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

