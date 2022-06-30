WCSO: Stolen property recovered during woman’s arrest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a large amount of property they believe may have been stolen.

The items were recovered June 25, 2022 while deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Pyramid Highway near Wingfield Hills Road.

Megan Tully, 38, was inside the vehicle, and while speaking with her, deputies saw a gun inside and subsequently found that Tully was in possession of drugs.

Deputies searched her car and found more drugs and drug paraphernalia. Tully was arrested and faces several charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Other items including tools and knives were found inside the vehicle. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who believes that they may be the rightful owners of this property. If you believe you were a victim or have additional information related to this case, you are asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350 or email Deputy James Davis at JMDavis@washoecounty.gov. Refer to case # WC22-3185.

Stolen property recovered June 25, 2022. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)