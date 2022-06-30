Two injured in early-morning hazmat incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured in a hazmat incident early Thursday, the Reno Fire Department reported.

Crews responded to the old agriculture mixing building on Galletti Way near Kietzke Lane around 7:30 a.m. on June 30, 2022.

The fire department said the building is not operational, and they are looking into how the incident happened.

Investigators said the two people injured took themselves to a hospital, and they are looking into whether or not they were homeless.

