Two injured in early-morning hazmat incident
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured in a hazmat incident early Thursday, the Reno Fire Department reported.
Crews responded to the old agriculture mixing building on Galletti Way near Kietzke Lane around 7:30 a.m. on June 30, 2022.
The fire department said the building is not operational, and they are looking into how the incident happened.
Investigators said the two people injured took themselves to a hospital, and they are looking into whether or not they were homeless.
