Advertisement

Truckee Meadows Water Authority Conservation Consultants Program helps curb wasteful water use

It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows...
It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s ongoing conservation initiatives. The Conservation Consultants Program, also known as the Water Watchers Program is aimed at helping the community understand ways to conserve water.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s ongoing conservation initiatives. The Conservation Consultants Program, also known as the Water Watchers Program is aimed at helping the community understand ways to conserve water.

“We’re out and about we’re looking for water waste, wrong day watering...We are trying to conserve the water we have by making sure everyone is watering the correct days right times. We’re here to help the community, a lot of people aren’t aware of what’s going on with the irrigation system, our main goal is to help the customer and save water...” said Jose Vera, Water Conservation Consultant with TMWA.

Water Watchers drive around town, looking out for broken sprinkler heads, busted water systems that can cause water to flow out onto the the street, and/or people watering on days that they aren’t supposed to be watering. For example, Monday’s is a no-watering day for everyone.

“We are not trying to embarrass or fine people, we want to educate people. Once we help somebody conserve water it helps them also conserve on their water bill, it helps them reduce the amount of money they’re paying out each month,” said Chuck Swegles, Conservation Coordinator at TMWA.

TMWA even has their own Water Waste Hotline, to access it, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

Concealed weapons graphic
Personal info on California gun owners, including CCW holders, wrongly made public
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Marijuana cigarette
Cannabis lounges now official in Nevada
Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake