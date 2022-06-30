Truckee Meadows Water Authority Conservation Consultants Program helps curb wasteful water use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s ongoing conservation initiatives. The Conservation Consultants Program, also known as the Water Watchers Program is aimed at helping the community understand ways to conserve water.

“We’re out and about we’re looking for water waste, wrong day watering...We are trying to conserve the water we have by making sure everyone is watering the correct days right times. We’re here to help the community, a lot of people aren’t aware of what’s going on with the irrigation system, our main goal is to help the customer and save water...” said Jose Vera, Water Conservation Consultant with TMWA.

Water Watchers drive around town, looking out for broken sprinkler heads, busted water systems that can cause water to flow out onto the the street, and/or people watering on days that they aren’t supposed to be watering. For example, Monday’s is a no-watering day for everyone.

“We are not trying to embarrass or fine people, we want to educate people. Once we help somebody conserve water it helps them also conserve on their water bill, it helps them reduce the amount of money they’re paying out each month,” said Chuck Swegles, Conservation Coordinator at TMWA.

TMWA even has their own Water Waste Hotline, to access it, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.