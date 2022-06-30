Tahoe Live brings ‘soul-igniting’ concerts series to North Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Boreal/Woodward is the place to be July 1-2.

Tahoe Live is an emerging brand fueled by the team behind Salt Lake City Live and Park City Live. With over two decades in the industry, the team specializes in curating high end boutique events such as Billboard Winterfest, SnowFest, and the biggest Sundance Film Fest events. Dedicated to bringing you live music experiences that ignite the soul while providing a welcoming atmosphere which is energizing and memorable. They cater to music lovers of all ages with top-of-the-line sights and sounds.

Founder, Dustin Esson, and one of the partner’s, Gabriel Tamasi, stopped by Morning Break to share details of this event!

The concert series includes artists, Steve Aoki, Ship Wrek and Gattuso Friday, July 1; and Louis The Child, “whethan.” and Surf Mesa Saturday, July 2.

