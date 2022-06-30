Several law enforcement agencies at incident at Washoe County jail
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:58 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several law enforcement agencies responded to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening.
Peace officers from the sheriff’s office, the Sparks Police Department and the Nevada State Police were posted around the facility.
They responded just after 8 p.m.
Authorities were not immediately commenting on the incident.
