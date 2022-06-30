Advertisement

Several law enforcement agencies at incident at Washoe County jail

The scene at the Washoe County jail on June 29, 2022.
The scene at the Washoe County jail on June 29, 2022.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:58 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several law enforcement agencies responded to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening.

Peace officers from the sheriff’s office, the Sparks Police Department and the Nevada State Police were posted around the facility.

They responded just after 8 p.m.

Authorities were not immediately commenting on the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on South McCarran and Cashill boulevards on June 23, 2022.
Teen dies after late-night crash
KOLO 8 News Now
Signal issues affecting DirecTV and Dish customers
Court gavel
Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights
Legends Bay Casino is coming to The Outlets at Legends in Sparks.
New Sparks casino announces hiring events, 300 open positions
Abbie missing in Truckee California since June 19, 2022
Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

Latest News

illegal fireworks
Staying safe this Fourth of July
After months of hard work, on June 16, 2022, all seven northern Nevada locations of Mr. Bubbles...
Laundromat goes green
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25,...
Nevada GOP governor candidate to pay for statewide recount
The Reno Housing Authority is looking for landlords to make properties available as part of...
Reno Housing Authority looking for landlords to join voucher program