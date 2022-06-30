Reports chart good month in May for Nevada casinos, tourism

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A trio of economic reports show that May was a good month for Nevada tourism and gambling, including passenger traffic characterized as the third-busiest ever at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that casinos statewide won $1.3 billion last month. That was the fourth-highest all-time and the 15th month in a row topping the $1 billion mark.

At the airport, nearly 4.6 million arriving and departing passengers was third behind monthly records set before the coronavirus pandemic. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported tourist tallies were steady from April to May with about 3.4 million visitors in Southern Nevada.

