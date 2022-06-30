Reno Aces’ July promotions include replica jersey giveaways, Margaritaville, Star Wars Night and more!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three months down. Three to go! July is going to be a great month for Reno Aces baseball.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko got out of the office and into the stadium to talk to Mike Murray, the chief commercial officer for the Aces.

The month’s biggest promotions include:

Monday, July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks

Saturday, July 9 - Replica Jersey Giveaway

Saturday, July 23 - Margaritaville

Sunday, July 24 - Dog Days

Saturday, July 30 - Star Wars Night!

For a look at the team’s schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.