Reno Aces’ July promotions include replica jersey giveaways, Margaritaville, Star Wars Night and more!

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three months down. Three to go! July is going to be a great month for Reno Aces baseball.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko got out of the office and into the stadium to talk to Mike Murray, the chief commercial officer for the Aces.

The month’s biggest promotions include:

  • Monday, July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks
  • Saturday, July 9 - Replica Jersey Giveaway
  • Saturday, July 23 - Margaritaville
  • Sunday, July 24 - Dog Days
  • Saturday, July 30 - Star Wars Night!

For a look at the team’s schedule, click here.

